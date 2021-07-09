Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivana Mundja

Racial and gender equality logo concept

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja
  • Save
Racial and gender equality logo concept peace love men and women female male human race differences tolerance circle genders races equality graphic design design logo logotype logo design
Download color palette

This is one of the logo concepts with the idea of racial and gender equality. 4 different races (yellow, white, red, black), both men and women forming a circle - an endless connection, love and tolerance.

I am available for freelance projects.
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja

More by Ivana Mundja

View profile
    • Like