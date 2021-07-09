Dalena Watson

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars
My son and I created this artwork that was inspired by a Puppy Dog Pals episode. In the episode, the pups were looking for a unicorn and they came across a narwhal aka the unicorn of the sea. He thought they were really cool and so I ended up creating this photo for him.

