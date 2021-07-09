Brand Identity | Dento Class

Trending designs to inspire you
Dento Class is a dental office that seeks to consolidate teamwork among its workers, thus trying to provide treatments and services for the oral well-being of its patients.
The challenge of the project was to build a visual system for the brand that transmits security and freshness, which would be able to get closer to their patients in order to generate a new smile in them.