Ophelia Design

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬: Neveah(Owner) of Ophelia Jewels
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐨: In General They are a Bootstrap Female Jewelry Seller. She has an Inline store for showcasing jewelries.
𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥: " As being an owner of a bootstrap jewelry shop. I was out of mine funds but the owner itself Anshul has a very good catch our business and made us achieved what we wanted it to be. After seeing the logo especially the diamond over E. I was totally melt over this logo. Once Again thanks Team logotation for this much help "
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬: For Work Inquiries / Project Collaborations
@logotation | Direct message
Email:- admin@logotation.com