Ophelia Design

𝐂π₯𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭 π‚π«πžππžπ§π­π’πšπ₯𝐬: Neveah(Owner) of Ophelia Jewels

π–π‘πšπ­ π“π‘πžπ² 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐒𝐜𝐚π₯π₯𝐲 𝐃𝐨: In General They are a Bootstrap Female Jewelry Seller. She has an Inline store for showcasing jewelries.

π“πžπ¬π­π’π¦π¨π§π’πšπ₯: " As being an owner of a bootstrap jewelry shop. I was out of mine funds but the owner itself Anshul has a very good catch our business and made us achieved what we wanted it to be. After seeing the logo especially the diamond over E. I was totally melt over this logo. Once Again thanks Team logotation for this much help "

π‚π¨π§π­πšπœπ­ 𝐔𝐬: For Work Inquiries / Project Collaborations

@logotation | Direct message

Email:- admin@logotation.com