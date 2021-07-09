Aji Gallery

"Minimalist" font

Aji Gallery
Aji Gallery
  • Save
"Minimalist" font motion graphics 3d ui animation graphic design design logo icon app vector illustration branding
Download color palette

This project is a font of mine entitled "Minimalist" font. In this work I want to highlight the flexibility in using fonts, if you are interested in working on a project together, please contact me. Thank you.

Rahmatulfajri02@gmail.com
@ajiigallery

Aji Gallery
Aji Gallery

More by Aji Gallery

View profile
    • Like