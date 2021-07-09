Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Minimalist" font

"Minimalist" font app icon typography ux logo ui vector illustration design branding
This project is a font of mine entitled "Minimalist" font. In this work I want to highlight the flexibility in using fonts, if you are interested in working on a project together, please contact me. Thank you.

Rahmatulfajri02@gmail.com
@ajiigallery

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
