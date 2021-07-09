Mason Campbell

DailyUI 059

Mason Campbell
Mason Campbell
  • Save
DailyUI 059 ui logo ux illustration web design app uxui appdesign dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI 059: Background Pattern. Jungle pattern for a funding app that rewards good habits and provides education and micro-donation opportunities.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Mason Campbell
Mason Campbell

More by Mason Campbell

View profile
    • Like