Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergey Pavlov

ROW.STUDIO

Sergey Pavlov
Sergey Pavlov
  • Save
ROW.STUDIO grey typography typos colorful graphic design studio agency portfolio promo adaptive design mobile ui minimal flat interaction
Download color palette

The task was to create new modern website for the Row.Studio agency with vivid, colrful presentation of all projects. Interface also must combine aesthetics and fuctionality.

Full case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122926843/RowStudio

Sergey Pavlov
Sergey Pavlov

More by Sergey Pavlov

View profile
    • Like