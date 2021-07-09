Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rich Rawlyk

Starflowered Solomon's seal

starflowered solomons seal wildflowers
This delicate beauty always stops me on trail, the contrast of its flowers against the dark shadows of the forest floor and dense foliage makes the flowers pop like fireworks. As I complete more and more characters, the excitement of animating their precious movements and adding to their story makes flower Friday my favorite day of the week.

