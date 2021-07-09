Jason Combs
Abstract

Same Page Event Branding & Buffer Animation

Jason Combs
Abstract
Jason Combs for Abstract
  • Save
Same Page Event Branding & Buffer Animation typography motion graphics animation branding
Download color palette

Branding and looping animation for Same Page, a virtual event series exploring design-first approaches to the product process. Learn more at https://chat.abstract.com/same-page

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Abstract
Abstract

More by Abstract

View profile
    • Like