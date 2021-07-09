Edikan Gabriel

404 Error Page - DailyUI 008

404 Error Page - DailyUI 008 daily ui 008 ui ui ux creative dribbblers uidesign userinterface dailyui userexperience
Hey guys! 👋

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my design skills

Day 8 is a 404 page 😊

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!

Kindly drop your feedbacks on my designs and

If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏

