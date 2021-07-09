Profoca Dry Fruits Tent Design

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬: Wenzel Seidel (Manager) of Profoca Dry Fruits

𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥: "In-credible. We, as a customer, had a hard time materializing a logo description for Anshul. He took the time to hear us out and was, by the grace of god, able to come back with incredible results. 10 out of 10 in communication, in talent, and in patience. Thank you thank you thank you!!!, We really need a Designer like you. I am glad to work with Anshul. So I would definitely recommend Anshul to My Friends and Colleagues "

