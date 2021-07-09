Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Double Exposure

Double Exposure masking effect smart object combine mixed blend photo nature photoshop graphic design illustration design double exposure
In this design, I use the double exposure technique. I combine two different images. The first image is an image of a female model and the second image is a landscape background. Then I used a masking technique on these two images. I added a blue solid background to fit the colour of the picture.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop CC 2019

