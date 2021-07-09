🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this design, I use the double exposure technique. I combine two different images. The first image is an image of a female model and the second image is a landscape background. Then I used a masking technique on these two images. I added a blue solid background to fit the colour of the picture.
Tools: Adobe Photoshop CC 2019