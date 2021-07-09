Sarah Deshaut

Courage Mill | Logo Icon Ideation

Courage Mill | Logo Icon Ideation icon lion logo branding vector illustration design creative digital
Courage Mill is a cider brand based in Herefordshire. The lion icon and bold choice of flavours help to embody the word Courage. The brand will be marketed to people who have the courage to try something new.

Check out my Behance for more info!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121772619/Courage-Mill

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
