Ubereats ReOrder Low-f

This design was inspired by the now ban advertisement from deliveroo. Multiple orders from different locations been delivered by one driver. The concept behind this design is once a customer places their order, the next page will immediately tell the customer their order is being prepared and the customer now has the additional option to order again. Order again from places that doesnt deviate to far from the customer's location and further increase delivery time. This is the reason for displaying Driver's projection/estimation route to a customer's home.

The reason to showcase limited animated illustration of other restaurants and shops, is so the customer can order with a sense of easiness, not overwhelming the customer with alot of choices and awareness of available options.

Once countdown is over, option will be removed

Concept.