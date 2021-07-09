Gumby The Movie for RiffTrax

The plot of Gumby: The Movie is fairly straightforward: an Alien creates Gumby and Pokey out of a slab of Moon-Clay, then sends them to Earth, which is populated by the country of Gumbasia, which builds casinos and colossal statues in Gumby’s image, despite the fact that we just saw him come from the moon.

Pokey is involved in a tragic accident that causes him to merge with a clay dinosaur and a blue demigod. This three-headed ball of clay has to be separated by a doctor performing a risky experimental procedure. Meanwhile, Gumby is somehow already in a band (despite just coming from the moon) and he washes a firetruck.

Our apologies, this only describes the first three minutes of Gumby: The Movie. We regret to inform you that it doesn’t make a ton more sense after this. You’ve got predatory farm loans, dogs who cry valuable jewels, robot doppelgangers, infringing lightsaber fights, groupies, manure piles (a major plot point actually hinges on manure piles), not one but TWO songs about how great Gumby is, and bending the laws of reality by warping into various books and VHS cassettes (OK, maybe they were Betas, do not email us about this!)

Beloved children’s entertainment should not be this trippy or surreal, but it turns out to be great riffing fodder when it is. Join RiffTrax for Gumby: The Movie!

https://www.rifftrax.com/gumby-the-movie