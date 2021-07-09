Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pen and Lens Design

Stationary Design for Masks by Amanda

Pen and Lens Design
Pen and Lens Design
  • Save
Stationary Design for Masks by Amanda mock up mockup stationary paper branding brand identity brand designer brand design brand
Download color palette

Stationary Design for Masks by Amanda

by: Pen and Lens Design
client: Masks by Amanda

Project Page: https://www.penandlens.com/design-projects/masks-by-amanda-brand-identity-design
Behance: https://www.behance.net/PenandLensDesign
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/penandlensdesign/

Pen and Lens Design
Pen and Lens Design

More by Pen and Lens Design

View profile
    • Like