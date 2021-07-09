Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Max Havoc - Curse of the Dragon for RiffTrax

Look, when you name your kid Max Havoc, you can’t be too surprised when he grows up to kill a man in a kickboxing ring. The incident is so traumatic that he retires to become a famous sports photographer, which of course brings him to the epicentre of the professional sports universe: Guam!

There he meets his love interest, Dancing With the Stars Season 9 fourth-place finisher Joanna Krupa. She’s a triple threat: Maxim Cover Model, Real Housewife, and Breasts Haver. Her sister is on spring break studying to become a heart surgeon, something her patients will be relieved to learn she mostly did in a bikini. When they come into possession of a stolen dragon that contains a Yakuza’s ashes, things get crazy very quickly. In fact, you might just say the havoc gets cranked up to… a level far above the standard level of havoc.

Richard Roundtree and David Carradine co-star as guys who wanted a free trip to Guam, though Carradine insisted they get separate hotel rooms for some reason. Join RiffTrax for Max Havoc: Curse of the Dragon!

www.rifftrax.com/max-havoc-curse-of-the-dragon

*(Disclaimer: The rope bit was not my idea)

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
