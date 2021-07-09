Lanang Agung

Radiohead — Photoshop Composition

Radiohead — Photoshop Composition photo manipulation photoshop composition photoshop
This is my exercise to doing some photoshop composition. the idea come up with phrases "Radio Head" and Radiohead is a band name.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
