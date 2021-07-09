Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sam Stesney

Analytics Dashboard

Sam Stesney
Sam Stesney
  • Save
Analytics Dashboard app photoshop figma daily design design user interface dailyui2021 dailyui ui adobe uidesign dailycahllenge
Download color palette

Dashboard to monitor your videos analytics. It's simple and gets to the point. This is a spin on the Daily UI challenge. I wanted to design the dash, but wasn't interested in doing for "home monitoring."

Fonts:
-Jost
-Futura PT

Images are from unsplash.

Program:
-Figma

Sam Stesney
Sam Stesney

More by Sam Stesney

View profile
    • Like