Retired Professionals: Writer and Photographer

One day, after long years of work, people retire from their jobs and start a new life stage. But even after that they retire only from the workplace but never retire from their experience, skills, huge heritage of situations and solutions, and a great deal of precious memories. That's what inspired us to create and share a new illustration set, devoted to professionals from different spheres that are getting retired. This one features the cute couple of a writer and a photographer. Stay tuned to see more!

