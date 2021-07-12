Retired Professionals: Writer and Photographer

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
One day, after long years of work, people retire from their jobs and start a new life stage. But even after that they retire only from the workplace but never retire from their experience, skills, huge heritage of situations and solutions, and a great deal of precious memories. That's what inspired us to create and share a new illustration set, devoted to professionals from different spheres that are getting retired. This one features the cute couple of a writer and a photographer. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.
