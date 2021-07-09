Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dropmark Big Sur Icon
Our design team is proud to share our new icon for Dropmark on macOS Big Sur. We had fun with some pride options, as well as the more traditional droplet.
What do you think?

Jul 9, 2021
