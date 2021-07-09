Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skytro Social Media Pack

Skytro Social Media Pack instagram vintage socialmedia graphic design
Skytro Social Media Pack - The posts are fully customizable and compatible with Adobe Photoshop.

Features

9 feed 1080×1080 pixel
9 story 1920×1080 pixel
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects
72 DPI (Resolution)
RGB Color Mode

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
