Skytro Social Media Pack - The posts are fully customizable and compatible with Adobe Photoshop.
Features
9 feed 1080×1080 pixel
9 story 1920×1080 pixel
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects
72 DPI (Resolution)
RGB Color Mode