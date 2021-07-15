Carricare Social Media Design

Carricare is a service that effectively connects couriers and customers expecting the order to set perfect conditions and timing for delivery. It is an instant and real-time notification platform for delivery couriers that helps clients with last-minute delivery notifications, allowing them to manage their time better.

The task for the Tubik team was to build a strong identity that reflects brand values as well as helps it get recognized easily and communicate with customers in a friendly manner.

Check the full Carricare case in Tubik Works.

Tubik | Tubik Blog | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook