Urban Social Media Template - Designs are perfect for an online business that wants a urban look. 15 templates photoshop for Instagram or Facebook, 9 post and 6 story Easy to edit, just add text, photos and upload!
Features
9 feed 1080×1080 pixel
6 story 1920×1080 pixel
Download links to the free fonts
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects
72 DPI (Resolution)
RGB Color Mode
Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/urban-social-media-template/32693692