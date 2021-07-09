Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Urban Social Media Template

Urban Social Media Template - Designs are perfect for an online business that wants a urban look. 15 templates photoshop for Instagram or Facebook, 9 post and 6 story Easy to edit, just add text, photos and upload!

Features

9 feed 1080×1080 pixel
6 story 1920×1080 pixel
Download links to the free fonts
Well ordered layers
All shapes are vector based
Easy image placement via smart objects
72 DPI (Resolution)
RGB Color Mode

Link : https://graphicriver.net/item/urban-social-media-template/32693692

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
