designbydi

Alluwell Logo Design (unused)

designbydi
designbydi
Hire Me
  • Save
Alluwell Logo Design (unused) healthcare best logo
Download color palette

Hello,

this is a concept icon/logo that i worked on last month for an online digital healthcare platform,the platform will operate 100% as mobile application.

--
Let's work together:
I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:
Contact me here or via my email:
designbydi01@gmail.com

Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
designbydi
designbydi
freelance logo & brand identity designer.
Hire Me

More by designbydi

View profile
    • Like