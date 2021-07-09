Apple Autos - Oil Change For Hope

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Business partnerships with charities are always a win-win! From improving the businesses professional reputation, to attracting new customers, investing in a charity can improve both the bottom line and the professional reputation of a business; but more importantly, make a positive impact in your community.
Oil Change for Hope is a charitable campaign Apple Autos hosts every spring. A percentage of their sales is donated to a different charitable entity that supports breast cancer awareness. Here are a few examples of the designs we created for the 2020 campaign.