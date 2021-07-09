Apple Autos - Oil Change For Hope

Business partnerships with charities are always a win-win! From improving the businesses professional reputation, to attracting new customers, investing in a charity can improve both the bottom line and the professional reputation of a business; but more importantly, make a positive impact in your community.

Oil Change for Hope is a charitable campaign Apple Autos hosts every spring. A percentage of their sales is donated to a different charitable entity that supports breast cancer awareness. Here are a few examples of the designs we created for the 2020 campaign.