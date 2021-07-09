Evolve Creative

Flying M Farm Maple Syrup

Evolve Creative
Evolve Creative
  • Save
Flying M Farm Maple Syrup branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

We had the pleasure of working with our friends at Flying M Farm in designing a new logo. They are located in Walker, Minnesota and craft small batch maple syrup.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Evolve Creative
Evolve Creative

More by Evolve Creative

View profile
    • Like