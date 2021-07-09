Taxi Design System

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working with the Consumer Protection, I created a comprehensive system comprised 10 patterns and 16 color combinations delineating what designs were available for new cab companies that the agency could use to easily monitor new taxi companies throughout the County and provide design options to new businesses. Shown here is a sample of the 25 page manual.