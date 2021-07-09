Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Whalley

Taxi Design System

Matt Whalley
Matt Whalley
  • Save
Taxi Design System transportation design system taxi government
Download color palette

Working with the Consumer Protection, I created a comprehensive system comprised 10 patterns and 16 color combinations delineating what designs were available for new cab companies that the agency could use to easily monitor new taxi companies throughout the County and provide design options to new businesses. Shown here is a sample of the 25 page manual.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Matt Whalley
Matt Whalley

More by Matt Whalley

View profile
    • Like