CryptoSneaks™️ Launch! pixels pixel sneakers nike cryptosneaks shoes 8-bit pixelart opensea nft crypto 8bit sneaks
As of today we are officially dropping CryptoSneaks™️ on OpenSea!
Check out the first drop here!

Here’s a few to peep from Series 1:
Jordan 1 Chicago
Boost 700 Bright Blue
Air Max 90s
MAG Back to the Future

