Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kirill Leary

Asynchly Logo Design

Kirill Leary
Kirill Leary
Hire Me
  • Save
Asynchly Logo Design tech logo start-up symbol a logo type logo logo branding
Asynchly Logo Design tech logo start-up symbol a logo type logo logo branding
Asynchly Logo Design tech logo start-up symbol a logo type logo logo branding
Download color palette
  1. IMG_20210709_232159_341.png
  2. IMG_20210709_232201_890.png
  3. IMG_20210709_232204_132.png

«Asynchly» is a meeting platform. It's allows for people to meet asynchronously, rather than be forced to sit on unproductive meetings.

Logo first of all symbolise saving of time and flipping pages of schedule and only then letter A

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Kirill Leary
Kirill Leary
Creative logos for good people
Hire Me

More by Kirill Leary

View profile
    • Like