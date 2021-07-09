Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FLAMBÉ

A concept for a Cocktail Bar call Flambé, I have usi the negative space of a Martini's glass on a blue flame.

Here you can find my other portfolio with my artistic drawing!
https://www.behance.net/IUX__

Thanks =D!

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
