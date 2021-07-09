Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PS5 product design product spiderman twitch gaming video games sony playstation playstation 5 ps5 ui logo illustration blue white web design branding webdesign minimal design
I wanted to redesign the Playstation 5 website for fun (and the current one is terrible ngl). The design for the PS5 is inspiring and I like the curves a lot so I wanted to go for an organic vibe, keeping the clean white and minimal as I could be while allowing the console to shine without too much distraction. I'm quite happy with the result.

A more full design incoming soon.
Thank you for looking!

