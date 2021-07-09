🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I wanted to redesign the Playstation 5 website for fun (and the current one is terrible ngl). The design for the PS5 is inspiring and I like the curves a lot so I wanted to go for an organic vibe, keeping the clean white and minimal as I could be while allowing the console to shine without too much distraction. I'm quite happy with the result.
A more full design incoming soon.
Thank you for looking!