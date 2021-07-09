Robert McCombe

MyElitePT - Packaging Design

Robert McCombe
Robert McCombe
  • Save
MyElitePT - Packaging Design protein packaging gym branding fitness branding workout logo supplement packaging supplement design supplement logo minimal minimalist minimal packaging clean design clean packaging gym design gym packaging gym logo bottle packaging fitness design fitness packaging fitness logo fitness
Download color palette

Packaging design for a fitness brand called MyElitePT. I wanted to keep the overall branding ver simple and clean, in order to appeal to both men and women. Let me know what you think of the brand design.

Robert McCombe
Robert McCombe
Welcome to my Dribble design portfolio.

More by Robert McCombe

View profile
    • Like