Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isaac Musaasizi

SAMSARA Villa & SPA

Isaac Musaasizi
Isaac Musaasizi
  • Save
SAMSARA Villa & SPA graphic design branding minimal clean
Download color palette

A brand design concept for SAMSARA villa & SPA in Ubud, Bali. The logo is inspired by the heliconia flower which is a very common on the Island especially in Ubud. I went for a soft minimal style as usual and I'm quite happy with it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Isaac Musaasizi
Isaac Musaasizi

More by Isaac Musaasizi

View profile
    • Like