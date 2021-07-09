🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A brand design concept for SAMSARA villa & SPA in Ubud, Bali. The logo is inspired by the heliconia flower which is a very common on the Island especially in Ubud. I went for a soft minimal style as usual and I'm quite happy with it.