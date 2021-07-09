Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrew Bayles

Musician's Merch Cover Shot

Andrew Bayles
Andrew Bayles
  • Save
Musician's Merch Cover Shot case study design typography vector app ux branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Cover shot for my Case study for my Musician's Merch app. To see more, click here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121131965/Case-Study-for-a-Musicians-Merchandise-App?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Andrew Bayles
Andrew Bayles

More by Andrew Bayles

View profile
    • Like