Rexx DeMarzio

Sacramento vintage travel poster

Rexx DeMarzio
Rexx DeMarzio
Hire Me
  • Save
Sacramento vintage travel poster illustration vector illustration vector art vector city hall tower theatre tower bridge gold sactown sacramento poster design poster art poster travel mid century midcentury vintage travel poster travel poster
Download color palette

I'm taking a little break from movie posters to make some vintage inspired travel posters. The first few will focus on cities and towns with a good mid century modern scene. Considering my husband and I just bought an awesome mid century house up in the Sacramento area last year, I thought that was a good place to start. Hope you like it.

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.

Rexx DeMarzio
Rexx DeMarzio
Multi-faceted freelance graphic designer.
Hire Me

More by Rexx DeMarzio

View profile
    • Like