Sacramento vintage travel poster

I'm taking a little break from movie posters to make some vintage inspired travel posters. The first few will focus on cities and towns with a good mid century modern scene. Considering my husband and I just bought an awesome mid century house up in the Sacramento area last year, I thought that was a good place to start. Hope you like it.

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.