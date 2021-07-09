Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for the natural tea shop

A logo for the natural tea shop zelenoe_serdce in Instagram. I created a logo for this shop some years ago. But it got outdated. So I and the shop owner discussed the idea for a new logo. And here is the result.

