ReiSHE Herbal Menopause Supplement

Label design for a new Herbal Menopause Supplement developed by Young Joo Lee, M.D. for MD Nutraceutical. After 25 years of working as a physician, Lee came to realize that modern medicine is focused on Disease Care, rather than Health Care. She founded MD Nutraceutical to help people safeguard their health proactively. Lee is bringing high-quality nutritional supplements that she has created for herself and loved ones to the marketplace.