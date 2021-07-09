ReiSHE Herbal Menopause Supplement

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Label design for a new Herbal Menopause Supplement developed by Young Joo Lee, M.D. for MD Nutraceutical. After 25 years of working as a physician, Lee came to realize that modern medicine is focused on Disease Care, rather than Health Care. She founded MD Nutraceutical to help people safeguard their health proactively. Lee is bringing high-quality nutritional supplements that she has created for herself and loved ones to the marketplace.