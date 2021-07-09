Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahrukh Parvez

Medical app

Mahrukh Parvez
Mahrukh Parvez
  • Save
Medical app stay home doctor cure medical ui illustration minimal ux simple flat design app
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋

Here is a concept design of a Medical app I worked on, do let me know me know if you have any feedback.

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️
Do Follow as well.

👉 Check out my Behance to like and follow my work.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Mahrukh Parvez
Mahrukh Parvez

More by Mahrukh Parvez

View profile
    • Like