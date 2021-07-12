Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Abhinav Sharma

Buildhouse- Real Estate XD Template UI Design Template

Abhinav Sharma
Abhinav Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Buildhouse- Real Estate XD Template UI Design Template vector logo landing typography design trending design creative design new template buy house home property real estate

Buildhouse- Real Estate XD Template UI Design Template

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Buildhouse- Real Estate XD Template UI Design Template
Download color palette

Buildhouse- Real Estate XD Template UI Design Template

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Buildhouse- Real Estate XD Template UI Design Template

Hey Design Lovers 🔥
Here is my new shot based on Real estate landing page. Hope you guys like it ❤️
Press "L" if you like it. design by @lovepreetuiux

My Last UI KIT at Themeforest
I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based UI/UX Project.👇
Reach me at 📩 themadbrainsinfo@gmail.com
Share your thoughts in Comments.

Follow me on
Behance
Uplabs
Instagram
Hire Me

You want to download this file ? Free Download

01 - Home Page.png
8 MB
Download
Abhinav Sharma
Abhinav Sharma
UX/UI Designer. Feel Free to contact me! 💌
Hire Me

More by Abhinav Sharma

View profile
    • Like