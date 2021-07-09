Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cute Goddess animation

Cute Goddess animation dribbble animation after effects character animation iconography desigod character illustration cute graphic design app logo design flat indian illustrator minimal motion graphics animation ui sarath perumal illustration branding
Hi there!
This is my very first animated Dribble shot! I'm very excited about this.
I just tried adding motion to my cute vector illustration character and i ended with something like this....

I hope you like it!
You can see my illustration here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtv5KTJ6ne

