SmurfHard

SmurfHard kda gaming ui hosting illustration design
SmurfHard team wanted me to work with League of Legend's K/DA Style and make something out of it, it was very interesting to work on a theme like this was super unique and fun to work on!

I am up for orders, you can contact me through discord - Eshxn#0001

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
