Plant Watering App UI

Plant Watering App UI uiux application plantwatering watering plant app design ux graphic design animation ui
Hey, Have you forgotten to water your plants at home? This project started with a personal frustration. This interface concept of a mobile app was aimed at helping users having plants at home. To know how much water their plants need and how often they need to water their plants.

Will be uploading a case study on behance soon :)

