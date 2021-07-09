Shreyas Bendre

Fujifilm X100F illustration - made in Figma

Shreyas Bendre
Shreyas Bendre
  • Save
Fujifilm X100F illustration - made in Figma skeuomorphism camera graphic design concept flat design vector ui icon illustration figma
Download color palette

Fujifilm X100F camera illustration completely made in Figma!😊

Work Inspired by @realvijay @saptarshipr

Feel free to share your thoughts ✌️

Duplicate file in Figma-
https://lnkd.in/gJzVy8W

Download, Like & Share.

- If you Like my work you can follow me here
Uplabs | Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Shreyas Bendre
Shreyas Bendre

More by Shreyas Bendre

View profile
    • Like