Fujifilm X100F illustration - made in Figma

Fujifilm X100F camera illustration completely made in Figma!😊

Work Inspired by @realvijay @saptarshipr

Feel free to share your thoughts ✌️

Duplicate file in Figma-

https://lnkd.in/gJzVy8W

Download, Like & Share.

- If you Like my work you can follow me here

Uplabs | Behance | Instagram | Facebook