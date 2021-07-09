Data art | Finance app

Hi everyone! 👋

Hope, you enjoy this Friday evening.

And again I add design connect with finance, but this time in dark mode 😁 I’m excited to share with you․

Data art is a mobile payment app that offers a convenient and enjoyable experience throughout the payments journey for both consumers and merchants. With data art, you can easily manage your finances.

I will wait for your comments and likes 💬👍

Thank for watching ❤