Anna Sokhakyan

Data art | Finance app

Data art | Finance app finance logo applicaiton app app design ui ux typography design
Hi everyone! 👋
Hope, you enjoy this Friday evening.
And again I add design connect with finance, but this time in dark mode 😁 I’m excited to share with you․

Data art is a mobile payment app that offers a convenient and enjoyable experience throughout the payments journey for both consumers and merchants. With data art, you can easily manage your finances.
I will wait for your comments and likes 💬👍

Thank for watching ❤

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
