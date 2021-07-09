Anierobi Anionwu

Quilsapa Launch & Login Screen (fintech app)

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu
  • Save
Quilsapa Launch & Login Screen (fintech app) typography graphic design design vector illustration branding design figmaafrica figma uiux visualdesigner signup launch screen loginpage copywriter contentdesign interactiondesigner productdesigner logo ui branding
Download color palette

Quilsapa is fintech app that deals on crypto, real estate, mutual fund, stock market in all. I used the Gilroy typeface on this product. Hope you like it? If you want to collaborate with me or want me to work on a product, please shoot me an email at theanierobi@gmail.com my portfolio link https://theanierobi.com

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu

More by Anierobi Anionwu

View profile
    • Like