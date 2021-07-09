Quilsapa Launch & Login Screen (fintech app)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Quilsapa is fintech app that deals on crypto, real estate, mutual fund, stock market in all. I used the Gilroy typeface on this product. Hope you like it? If you want to collaborate with me or want me to work on a product, please shoot me an email at theanierobi@gmail.com my portfolio link https://theanierobi.com