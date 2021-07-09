🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Here Is my latest shot on a Car Rental App Design 🚗.
This app will help you to take rent different brands of super and luxury cars. You can select your own trip date by following the calendar and can make your payment after finish your trip through online by using Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, or some other payments methods.
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍