Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jahid Hasan

Car Rental App Design 🚗

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
  • Save
Car Rental App Design 🚗 papal visa mastercard emoji sport app car white blue vector branding logo motion graphics graphic design animation 3d ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Here Is my latest shot on a Car Rental App Design 🚗.
This app will help you to take rent different brands of super and luxury cars. You can select your own trip date by following the calendar and can make your payment after finish your trip through online by using Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, or some other payments methods.
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like