Invoicing Dashboard - BossLady

Invoicing Dashboard - BossLady
I made this design before and I didn't like that the background looked muddy. I've found that using a light color looks much cleaner than using gradients sometimes, and I like this iteration much more. :) Here's iteration 2.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
