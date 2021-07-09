Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thibault Burel

St. Vincent - St. Mary Collage

Thibault Burel
Thibault Burel
  • Save
St. Vincent - St. Mary Collage reading edition brand design town basketball graphic design design illusration book branding colage collage
Download color palette

St Mary St Vincent High School collage for a book about LeBron James.
Let's work together !
Contact me : t.burel@outlook.fr -
https://www.behance.net/tburelce73 - @leurb38

Thibault Burel
Thibault Burel

More by Thibault Burel

View profile
    • Like